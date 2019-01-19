Khawar’s 1st death anniversary tomorrow

LAHORE: The first death anniversary of late Syed Khawar Shah, ex-President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), will be observed on January 20 (tomorrow).

Khawar Shah, it may be recalled was the founder member of Pakistan Federation. He died in January last year after his return from Dubai where he saw Pakistan winning baseball series against India.

On the occasion of Shah’s death anniversary Quran Khawani and duaa for the departed soul will be held on Sunday(January 20)after Zuhr prayers at 121 Taqbeer Block, Bahria Town Lahore.