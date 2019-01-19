Wapda to feature in Asian Club Volleyball

ISLAMABAD: Wapda will compete in the Asian Club Volleyball Championship to be held from April 25 to April 30 in Chinese Taipei.According to available details, 18 countries club teams are competing in the Championship. Pakistan’s top club Wapda finished with bronze in last Championship held in Myanmar.

Under the instructions of Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza, the training camp for the purpose has already got under way. High-performance training camp is being attended by club’s top 22 players who are learning the finer points of the game under the watchful eyes of Iranian head coach Hmid Movahedi and three other local national coaches at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) Islamabad. “Players are being trained in two sessions. Basic aim is to improve players’ skills and improve the level of the game to win medal in the Asian Championship”, said Iranian coach Hamid Movahedi.