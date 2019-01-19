Aaqib slams Pak performance in Tests

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed has lashed at the poor performance of the national team in the recent Test series against South Africa.

On Friday, Aaqib while talking to media here said, “Selection for the Test series against South Africa was not correct,” he said, “We actually sent a T 20 team to play Test series against South Africa.”

Former paceman also said that it was a result of lack of preparations and lack of lethal bowling attack. He criticised the national selection committee on not following the standard parameters of selecting players.

“The selection committee should restrict the all-rounders of the limited overs to the white ball cricket. There was no pacer in the team including Amir whose own speed was below-par throughout the series,” he added. He further said that we are wasting talent in the name of fitness. “Coaches should set up camps for the World Cup instead of going on vacations,” the former coach said.