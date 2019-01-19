close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

Aaqib slams Pak performance in Tests

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed has lashed at the poor performance of the national team in the recent Test series against South Africa.

On Friday, Aaqib while talking to media here said, “Selection for the Test series against South Africa was not correct,” he said, “We actually sent a T 20 team to play Test series against South Africa.”

Former paceman also said that it was a result of lack of preparations and lack of lethal bowling attack. He criticised the national selection committee on not following the standard parameters of selecting players.

“The selection committee should restrict the all-rounders of the limited overs to the white ball cricket. There was no pacer in the team including Amir whose own speed was below-par throughout the series,” he added. He further said that we are wasting talent in the name of fitness. “Coaches should set up camps for the World Cup instead of going on vacations,” the former coach said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports