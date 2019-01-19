close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
AFP
January 19, 2019

Lanka seizes explosives from radicals

World

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s police seized a haul of high explosives stashed near a wildlife sanctuary following the arrest of four men from a newly formed radical Muslim group, officials said Friday. Elite police commandos and detectives stumbled on the explosives which included some 100 detoNators from a make-shift warehouse near the Wilpattu national park, police said. “Following information received by the CID (Criminal Investigations Department), they found 100 kilos (220 pounds) of high explosives and 100 detoNators,” police said in a statement.

