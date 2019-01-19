PHC suspends life term in murder case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday suspended life imprisonment of a convict in a murder case and ordered his release on bail.

A division bench comprising Justice Mussarat Hilali and Justice Muhammad Ayub suspended the sentence of Shah Jehan, a resident of Peshawar, and ordered his release on bail. The bench issued the order on the ground that his brother, who had been convicted of life imprisonment in the same case, had escaped from the prison and until and unless he was rearrested, the appeal would remain pending and the appellant behind bars.

The bench suspended the conviction and ordered the release of the convict in the light of the judgment of the Supreme Court. The apex court had declared that as one convict has escaped from prison, the second prisoner had the right to be released on bail during pendency of the appeal against conviction.

ANP to arrange weeklong functions on Bacha Khan, Wali Khan: Awami National Party (ANP) is going to launch a series of weeklong functions today to mark the death anniversaries of Khudai Khidmatgar Movement leader Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Bacha Khan) and Pakhtun nationalist politician Abdul Wali Khan.

The ANP has planned to hold small functions in every part of the country to remember the sacrifices and achievements of both leaders. The functions would continue till January 27 and these would be addressed by the party leaders.

The week-long programmes will start with the first event to be held at the hujra (male guesthouse) of Qasim Ali Khan in Charsadda. A documentary film on the lives of the Khudai Khidmatgars will be played on the Bacha Khan night. Researchers would present work. Poetry sessions will be part of the week-long anniversary celebrations of the two leaders. The ANP had decided that the party would not hold a single mega event on the death anniversary of the leaders. However, they had said they planned events in most parts of the country during the anniversary week.

Seven books launched in Malakand: Thana Adabi Tolana has launched seven new books at a ceremony in Malakand district.

Known Pashto poet Rahmat Shah Sail presided over the ceremony while district naib nazim Col (r) Ibrar Hussain Yousafzai was the chief guest.

The organisation’s patron Hameedullah Khan administered oath to the new office-bearers at the event.

Office-bearer of Thana Adabi Tolana, Arshad Karim Shalmani, said on the occasion that the area has long suffered due to terrorism and the literal activities were now a sign of restoration of tranquillity.

“It is heartening to see that the area is home to poets, who are mostly from among youth,” Shalmani added.

Rahmat Shah Sail, who chaired the event, said that writers and poets always strived to promote Pashto language and literature without official patronage.

The newly published titles included Maat Stori, Riasat, Khawro Da Zaan Sara Har Sa Khauray Krhal, Taanra Da Adab Zaango, Talee Raghlee Mataloona, Amail and Taar Taar Parhoonay, penned down by Zarnosh Shahab, Mushtaq Ahmad Mastikhel, Shahbaz Mohammad, Fazal Mabood Sayem, Dr Sher Zaman Seemab and Zahida Muskan Khattak, respectively.

Speakers on the occasion said that literati served the society and that the there is need to motivate the younger generation to turn to books.