Sat Jan 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

Two bodies found

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

LAHORE: Two bodies, both unidentified so far, were found in different parts of the City on Friday. A 30-year-old man was found dead in the Naseerabad police area. Passersby had spotted the body on a footpath near Children's Hospital and informed the police. He might have died of cardiac seizure, police suspected. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man was found dead in the Ravi Road area. Police suspected that the man might be an addict and died of an overdose of drugs.

Boy abused: At least three men drugged and filmed a boy while he was abused in the Kot Lakhpat area. A man, Ahmad, allegedly lured the victim boy, son of Iqbal of Gawala Colony, Rakh Chandrai, into fields where Nawaz and Ahsan were already present. They allegedly drugged the boy and later filmed him while abusing him.

