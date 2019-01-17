Shujaat accepts Fawad’s apology on remarks

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has accepted apology of Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over his recent remarks about a forward bloc within PML-Q.

“The things must move on as dragging the matter will ultimately benefit the political opponents,” he said reacting on the apology of the federal minister for information. The PML-Q chief said that the country is passing through crucial time of the history; leaders should refrain from attacking each other on the personal grounds.

PML-Q’s coalition with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s federal government aimed at to steer country out of present crises.

Earlier, PML-Q leader Moonis Illahi also showed his dislike over the statement of Fawad Chaudhry.

Moonis Illahi while showing his dislike on Fawad’s statement about a forward bloc within PML-Q demanded of the Prime Minister Imran to discipline his team.

Prime Minister Imran should discipline his team, said Elahi adding that those talking about creating a forward bloc within PML-Q should remember that there is forward bloc ready within the PTI as well.