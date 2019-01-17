Alleged MQM-L hitman arrested

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the worker of a political party for his alleged involvement in target killings and kidnappings for ransom in Karachi.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted by Shah Latif police in Zaman Town, based on a tip-off. The suspect arrested was later identified as Anil Ahmed. According to officials, the suspect was affiliated with Muttahida Quami Movement-London and had been wanted in various criminal cases such as target killings and kidnappings for ransom, including a kidnapping-cum-murder of a security guard of a private security company in Zaman Town in 2007 and a targeted killing of MQM worker Azmatullah in Korangi’s Nasir Jump area in 2013.

Police added that Ahmed was a member of MQM’s former in-charge for Korangi Sector Raees Mamma’s target killers’ team. A huge cache of arms and ammunitions was recovered from his possession.

Four held Separately, three men and a woman were arrested during a raid conducted by Iqbal Market police in Orangi Town.

In a press conference held by West Zone SSP Shaukat Ali Khatiyan, the suspects were identified as Bilal, Atif, Sajid and Rukhsana. According to SSP Khatiyan, they were involved in various cases of robberies and motorcycles thefts. He said the woman is also a member of the gang which used to loot citizens as they were coming out from wedding halls.

The SSP added that three drug peddlers, namely Firdous Shahid, Ibrahim and Amanat, were also arrested by Surjani police during a raid conducted in Sector 51. They were said to be involved in various cases of drug peddling. Cases were registered against them and further investigation is under way.