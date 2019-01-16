close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Chan made PM’s spokesman

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday appointed Nadeem Afzal Chan as his spokesman with immediate effect. To this effect, Prime Minister Office issued notification here on January 15, 2019. According to the notification, “The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr Nadeem Afzal Gondal as Spokesman of the Prime Minister with immediate effect and until further orders in an honorary capacity.”

