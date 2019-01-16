close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Rs15 bn for waste water treatment plant in Faisalabad

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

FAISALABAD: The waste water treatment plant will be completed at a cost of Rs15 billion with the cooperation and financial assistance of Denmark. The plant would help utilise 150 MGD waste water of Maddoana Drain for irrigation purpose. In this connection, a delegation of Denmark visited Faisalabad and held meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar.

