Khairpur Medical College students protest against non affiliation with PMDC

SUKKUR: Students and teachers of the Khairpur Medical College (KMC) on Tuesday continued their protest on the eighth day and took out a rally from Qasim Park to Press Club Sukkur over non-registration of the college with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). Hundreds of MBBS students participated in the rally, carrying banners and placards, demanding the authorities to register their college with the PMDC. Talking to the media persons, the students said the future of nearly 500 students is at stake as the PMDC has rejected the affiliation of the Khairpur Medical College. They said the college does not have adequate number of faculty members for various subjects including chemistry, physics and anatomy, adding that many of the faculty members are still working on contractual basis. They also demanded CT scan, radiology equipment, MRI machines, suction machines and other advanced equipments as well as an auditorium. The students said the first batch of MBBS is about to complete its four-year course but the college has not yet been registered by the PMDC.