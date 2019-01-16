Siraj asks govt to adopt interest-free economic system

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Tuesday asked the government to take steps for doing away with interest based banking and economic system in the country. "The government needs to move towards interest free economy to fulfill constitutional obligation and its promise following model of state of Madina," the JI chief said this while talking to media men after hearing of case in the FST against interest based economic system.