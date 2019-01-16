Three killed in Zimbabwe protests

HARARE: Three people were shot dead and many were injured when Zimbabwean security forces cracked down on protests, the main opposition MDC party said Tuesday.

"The information we have received is that two people were shot dead in Chitungwiza (on the outskirts of Harare) and one person in Kadoma (town)," MDC spokesman Jacob Mafume told AFP. "This is needless loss of lives. Many have been injured, some of them seriously."

He gave no further details. The streets of the capital Harare were deserted on Tuesday a day after demonstrations when public anger erupted over Zimbabwe´s worsening economic crisis. Most shops remained closed and minibus taxis that usually transport workers from the suburbs to the city centre were not running.