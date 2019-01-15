Railways land retrieved from grabbers in Mardan

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Railways demolished several houses, markets and other structures during an anti-encroachment drive in Mardan on Monday.

Special Magistrate of the Pakistan Railways Peshawar Division Quratul Ain Wazir carried out the drive on the directives of Divisional Superintendent Nasir Khalili.During the drive, land worth millions of rupees was retrieved on the Mardan-Dargai Section. The anti-encroachment team demolished structures along the Mardan Bypass and Mardan Cantonment.

The team demolished markets, workshops and houses and retrieved 32 marlas land worth more than Rs30 million. The occupants of these properties had been served with notices for vacating illegally occupied government properties. However, the unauthorized occupants did not comply with the order and continued the routine activities. After the expiry of the deadline, Special Magistrate along with the police team reached the site on Monday and launched the drive. Pakistan Railways has also retrieved land worth millions of rupees near the University Town Peshawar.

PhD thesis defended: Maimoona Saleem has successfully defended her PhD thesis in Management Sciences and qualified for the award of a doctorate degree. Her public defence was held at the Qurtuba University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar.

Dr Ayaz Khan, Associate Professor, Qurtuba University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar supervised her research on “Islamic Economic System and its Managerial Principles”. Prof Dr Khair-uz-Zaman of COMSATS University, Vehari Campus, served as her external examiner.

Market, house gutted: Fire broke out at Karkhano Market and Sikanderpura on Monday. Rescue 1122 officials said fire broke out in a market in Karkhano Market after which fire brigade was rushed to the place.

The officials said the rescuers extinguished the fire in around 40 minutes. The owner of the market said the fire damaged goods worth millions of rupees. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a house in Sikanderpura that was extinguished in time. The officials said the fire caused some damage to the house and the goods but no human loss.

10 hurt in Motorway accident: At least 10 people were wounded in a road accident between truck and a coach on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway near the toll plaza on Monday.The officials of the Rescue 1122 said 10 people were wounded when a truck collided with a passenger coach. The wounded were shifted to hospital.