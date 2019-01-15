Railways land retrieved from grabbers in Mardan

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Railways demolished several houses, markets and other structures during an anti-encroachment drive in Mardan on Monday. Special Magistrate of the Pakistan Railways Peshawar Division Quratul Ain Wazir carried out the drive on the directives of Divisional Superintendent Nasir Khalili.

During the drive, land worth millions of rupees was retrieved on the Mardan-Dargai Section. The anti-encroachment team demolished structures along the Mardan Bypass and Mardan Cantonment.

The team demolished markets, workshops and houses and retrieved 32 marlas land worth more than Rs30 million. The occupants of these properties had been served with notices for vacating illegally occupied government properties. However, the unauthorized occupants did not comply with the order and continued the routine activities. After the expiry of the deadline, Special Magistrate along with the police team reached the site on Monday and launched the drive.

Pakistan Railways has also retrieved land worth millions of rupees near the University Town Peshawar.