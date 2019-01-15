tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Monday signed an agreement to develop a volunteer force from university students. Under the understanding, over 15,000 students of the university would be enrolled as volunteers, enabling them to work during natural or man-made disasters, accidents and community services. The agreement was signed by PRCS Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed and Rector NUML Zia-ud-Din Najam at a ceremony held at Conference Room of NUML. Dean of respective departments of NUML and PRCS officials were also present on the occasion.
