Six held in theft cases

Islamabad: The Islamabad Secretariat and Kohsar police stations on Monday arrested six persons including a female for involvement in theft cases and recovered looted items worth more than three million as well as weapons from them.

According to a police spokesman, SP (City) Saad Aziz constituted special teams following directions of SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed to ensure arrest of those involved in theft cases in the area.

One of team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Secretariat police station Asjad Mehmud nabbed Yunus, Tariq, Sohail, Rizwan and Mudassar besides recovery of looted items worth Rs. 150,000 and three pistols from them.

They confessed to ransack a house in Islamabad and also in Muzaffarabad. Another team headed by SHO Kohsar police station Sub-Inspector Abdul Razaq, ASI Muhammad Akram Ranjha and others nabbed a maid for involvement in theft case and recovered stolen items worth Rs3,075,000 from her.

Further investigation is underway and police is hopeful for more recovery from these nabbed persons. SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for effective policing measures in the city.