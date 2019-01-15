close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

Saad Rafique granted transit remand

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday granted a three-day transit remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N leader MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique to allow the PML-N leader to attend a meeting of Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

Khawaja Saad Rafique is a member of Standing Committee on Law and Justice. Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique were arrested by NAB on December 11 in Paragon Housing scam and the NAB had obtained their physical remand for investigation.

