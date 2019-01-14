CJ Nisar to open ‘free legal clinic’ after retirement

LAHORE: Chief Justice (CJ) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday said he would open a free legal clinic once he steps down from his post.

Justice Nisar interacted with a group of journalists in Lahore, where he shared his future plans following his retirement on January 18.

The CJP said that he wants to open a legal clinic to dispense free legal services to those who are unable to afford it. “You see, Pakistan wasn’t made only for the affluent; the poor have as much a right to basic facilities as anyone,” the top judge told reporters.

Justice Nisar also vowed to be part of every long march carried out in larger interest of the nation. “Whenever there will be a long march for a cause that leads to the betterment of the country, rest assured that I will be in the front row,” he said.

Justice Nisar said a clear route to the country’s betterment has been shown during his tenure as the top judge, adding that, “It is now up to the nation to work to see a prosperous Pakistan.” The CJ said he would always work to ensure the rights of the journalist fraternity after his retirement.

The federal government had announced the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as the Chief Justice of Pakistan, replacing incumbent Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, from January 18.