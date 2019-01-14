close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Govt asked to release Rs100b for tribal districts

National

LANDIKOTAL: Former parliamentarian Shah Jee Gul Afridi Sunday threatened to start protest drive if the government did not release Rs100 billion for the erstwhile Fata development.

He was speaking at the "Meet the Press" programme at Landikotal Press Club. Shah Jee Gul Afridi said that Fata was merged and now the pledges made with the tribal people should also be fulfilled. He said tribal people should be given more provincial assembly seats. To a question, he said he would abide by the decision of his tribe and supporters for the coming provincial assembly elections.

