28 U-13 players picked for NCA coaching programme

LAHORE: The National Junior Selection Committee headed by former Test Batsman Basit Ali has selected 28 players from across the country for a two-week long National Cricket Academy Under-13 Basic Coaching Programme 2018-19.

The camp begins from Monday 14 January 2019 at the NCA, Lahore. The participating players have been selected from 13 regions which include Karachi, Sialkot, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Fata, Faisalabad, Multan, Larkana, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Dera Murad Jamali and Hyderabad.

The selected players are: Shahzaib Khan (Abbottabad), Asad Abdullah (Bahawalpur), Shahid Ali, Talha Shakir, Muzammil Ali (DMJ), Shahood Anjum, Qamar Abbas, Muhammad Areeb (Faisalabad), Awais Afridi, Hisbanullah (FATA), Noor Habib (Hyderabad), Saad Baig (Karachi), Ubaid Shahid, Faham ul Haq, Shahbaz Javed, Zohaib Khan, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Salman (Lahore), Shahzaib Ali (Larkana), Haseeb Nazim, Abdul Hadi Haroon (Multan), Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar), Muhammad Azan Mehdi, Muhammad Arshad, Irshad Ahmed, Muhammad Ibrahim Sultan (Rawalpindi), Noman Ali, Zain Ali (Sialkot).