Golra Pride wins 1000-Guiness Cup trials

Asher Butt

LAHORE: Golra Pride turned to be the pride of its owner and trainer when it won the 1000-Guiness Cup trials with a clear margin at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday. In day of several upsets, the winners of other races were On the Spot Win, Dinple, Al Ilan, Victim of Love, Bet Fair, Salam-e-Dera and One four seven.

In the first race, winner On the Sport Win was followed by Umer Queen at the second place while Free My Heart was third. In the second race, Dimple glittered ahead of Stella and Amir’s Love that came second and third. In the third race Al llan saw Bright Life follow it while Golden Pound finished third. In the trials race, Golra pride brought smile on the face of its owner while Gambler Boy bet ended in second place while Fancy Boy was third.

In the fifth race, Victim Of Love turned out to be the winner while Sparking settled for second place while Big Act survived a close call to take third place. In the sixth race, Bet Fair won the first place while Big Faith took the second place and Mighty Wing's flew high but fall at third position.

In the seventh race Salam-e-Dera occupied the top position with Jabbar Prince taking second and Montreal was third. In the eighth and last races of the day One Four Seven took the top gear while Khan Jan was second and Miss Ravi Road was third.