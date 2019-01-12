‘Cultural heritage to be preserved’

FAISALABAD: All available resources would be utilised to preserve historical and cultural heritage of the district. Talking to reporters,, Lyallpur Museum chairman MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Latif Nazar said Faisalabad was established a century ago as granary of Punjab, which made unprecedented progress and emerged as the third largest industrial city of the country. Its historical and cultural values would be preserved by taking care of historic monuments and buildings in addition to collecting other artifacts.