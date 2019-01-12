Water conservation

Water is indeed a precious resource that shouldn’t be wasted mindlessly. Even though the present PTI-led government fully supports the wise and judicious consumption of water – even in houses, no practical steps are being taken to avoid the over-consumption and waste of water both in households and offices.

Is there any authority which can educate our people about water management and the judicious use of water? If we don’t cut down on water waste, we will reach the point where nothing can stop Pakistan from being a water-stressed country.

Hashim Abro ( Islamabad )