Frozen in Skardu

The temperature of Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, has dropped down up to minus 14 degree Celsius in recent days, making the region the country’s coldest place. The freezing weather because of heavy snowfall has stagnated life in the region – blocked thoroughfares, freezing water in taps and prolonged loadshedding have paralysed people’s life. Besides all of this, people are also facing the problem of unbridled price hikes. Prices of gas, meat and other essential household items have drastically increased with the arrival of winter. With no jobs and source of income (the hotels are closed because of harsh weather conditions), residents are unable to make ends meet.

The authorities concerned are not taking action to alleviate the suffering of people. The Price Control Committee (PCC) has also taken no action against these unreasonably high prices. Who will address the problems of the people of GB? It seems that the tall promises of seasoned politicians made during election campaigns have turned out to be cosmetic. Those who are sitting in public offices and the assemblies should look into this matter and take some action to ease the suffering of people.

Zahid Ali Zohri ( Nagar )