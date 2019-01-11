PPP leaders Alamgir, Asma indicted in corruption case

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Thursday indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former federal minister for communications Dr Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir, a former MNA.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the couple for allegedly accumulating assets worth Rs332 million which were beyond their known sources of income.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Ishtiaq heard the case against Dr Arbab Alamgir and Asma Alamgir on Thursday and indicted them after the respondents concluded their arguments. The court summoned four witnesses on January 24.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Dr Arbab Alamgir said, “Our properties belong to our ancestors and have been in the family for the past 200 years. I also informed NAB about the properties that are not in my name,” he said. Asma Alamgir while talking to the media termed NAB “a joke” and said, “A reference was filed against us but not against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervaiz Khattak.”