Fri Jan 11, 2019
January 11, 2019

Traders stage demo

National

January 11, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: A large number of traders staged a demonstration against the anti-encroachment operation in Hasilpur.

A rally of traders reached Kutchery Chowk where they staged a sit-in against the anti-encroachment operation. Speaking on the occasion, Markazi Anjuman Tajran Hasilpur president Malik Abdul Hameed said that several people were made unemployed on the pretext of the anti-encroachment operation. DSP Ijaz Hussain Bukhari reached the spot and held negotiation with the protesting traders.

