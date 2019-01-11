Traders stage demo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: A large number of traders staged a demonstration against the anti-encroachment operation in Hasilpur.
A rally of traders reached Kutchery Chowk where they staged a sit-in against the anti-encroachment operation. Speaking on the occasion, Markazi Anjuman Tajran Hasilpur president Malik Abdul Hameed said that several people were made unemployed on the pretext of the anti-encroachment operation. DSP Ijaz Hussain Bukhari reached the spot and held negotiation with the protesting traders.
BAHAWALPUR: A large number of traders staged a demonstration against the anti-encroachment operation in Hasilpur.
A rally of traders reached Kutchery Chowk where they staged a sit-in against the anti-encroachment operation. Speaking on the occasion, Markazi Anjuman Tajran Hasilpur president Malik Abdul Hameed said that several people were made unemployed on the pretext of the anti-encroachment operation. DSP Ijaz Hussain Bukhari reached the spot and held negotiation with the protesting traders.