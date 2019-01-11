Traders stage demo

BAHAWALPUR: A large number of traders staged a demonstration against the anti-encroachment operation in Hasilpur.

A rally of traders reached Kutchery Chowk where they staged a sit-in against the anti-encroachment operation. Speaking on the occasion, Markazi Anjuman Tajran Hasilpur president Malik Abdul Hameed said that several people were made unemployed on the pretext of the anti-encroachment operation. DSP Ijaz Hussain Bukhari reached the spot and held negotiation with the protesting traders.