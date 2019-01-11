New JIT begins Model Town incident probe

LAHORE: The newly-constituted JIT to probe Model Town tragedy has started probing the incident afresh. The JIT member contacted the office-bearers of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek and sought evidence of the incident. It has also demanded record of eyewitnesses.

Security guard impersonating as cop nabbed: Traffic wardens arrested an impersonator who pretended himself as a policeman and registered a case against him. A security guard Irfan was using illegal number plate. The CTO announced cash prize and commendatory certificate for inspector and a warden. Meanwhile, the CTO distributed side view mirrors among among motorcyclists to let them know about its utility for their safety. He said it will not only save bikers from accidents but also protect the lives of other road users. Meanwhile, a traffic awareness seminar was organised on Ferozepur Road near Kahna. CTO Liaqat Ali Malik and deputy director ANF Ms Maria and office-bearers of Mini Mazda Association participated in it. The speakers stressed on the implementation of traffic rules, and elimination of drugs under Trained Drivers Safe Roads Programme.