close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

KP PDWP approves 14 projects

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 14 projects worth Rs109.4056 billion. Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, additional chief secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired the meeting. Shahab Ali Shah, secretary P&D Department, its members and officials concerned attended the meeting as well.

The forum considered 15 projects. These pertained to different sectors, including Agriculture, Housing, Health, Population Welfare, Urban Development, Building, Multi-sectoral Development, Local Government, Sports, Tourism and Auqaf sectors for the uplift of the province. The forum approved 14 projects with an estimated cost of Rs10940.560 million. One project was deferred due to inadequate design and returned to the respective department for rectification.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan