KP PDWP approves 14 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 14 projects worth Rs109.4056 billion. Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, additional chief secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired the meeting. Shahab Ali Shah, secretary P&D Department, its members and officials concerned attended the meeting as well.

The forum considered 15 projects. These pertained to different sectors, including Agriculture, Housing, Health, Population Welfare, Urban Development, Building, Multi-sectoral Development, Local Government, Sports, Tourism and Auqaf sectors for the uplift of the province. The forum approved 14 projects with an estimated cost of Rs10940.560 million. One project was deferred due to inadequate design and returned to the respective department for rectification.