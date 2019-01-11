45 support no-trust motion against Haripur Nazim

HARIPUR: At least 45, out of the total 68 members of the district council, on Thursday supported the no-trust resolution against the district nazim.

Signed by over 30 members of the house, the no-confidence motion against the nazim was submitted with the office of Assistant Director Local Government Malik Abdul Rasheed on January 4 and the official sent the notice to the convener of the house Agha Shabir Ahmed for proceeding. The naib nazim convened the session of the district council on Thursday where Ghalib Khan, one of the members from PTI, formally presented the no-trust resolution.

Through the resolution, the mover, who was one of the close aides of the district nazim, accused him of violating the Local Government Act by allegedly committing corruption. After tabling the no-trust resolution, the convener admitted it for further proceeding when 45 members out of total 68 supported the motion for further process.

The house was adjourned till today (Friday) when the members including District Nazim Adil Islam would be allowed to speak on the motion. When approached for comments, the district nazim claimed that he would fight and defeat the resolution as, he claimed, was still enjoying the support of the majority. Adil Islam has survived four similar attempts during the last four years.