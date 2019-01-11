SNGPL MD appointed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Amir Tufail has been appointed as the managing director of Sui Northern Gas Piplines Limited (SNGPL). He is senior most executive working with the SNGPL since 2004. He is a chartered accountant with more than 27 years experience of work in public and privation organisations, including multinationals, in Pakistan and abroad.
