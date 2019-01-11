close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
January 11, 2019

SNGPL MD appointed

Lahore

January 11, 2019

Amir Tufail has been appointed as the managing director of Sui Northern Gas Piplines Limited (SNGPL). He is senior most executive working with the SNGPL since 2004. He is a chartered accountant with more than 27 years experience of work in public and privation organisations, including multinationals, in Pakistan and abroad.

