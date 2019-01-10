BD cricket ‘court’ expels gamblers from stadium

DHAKA: A special temporary courthouse at Dhaka’s main cricket stadium expelled 20 punters for placing illegal bets during the first three days of the Bangladesh Premier League, an official said Wednesday.Betting is illegal in Bangladesh but rampant during cricket matches, where gamblers exploit a brief delay between live play and the official broadcast of results to place frantic bets. Those caught are hauled from the stands and tried on spot by judges stationed at stadiums across the cricket-mad South Asian country during international matches and the lucrative Twenty20 BPL tournament.