Pentagon Papers whistleblowerwins Swedish rights prize

STOCKHOLM: Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, a former US military analyst who exposed Washington’s secret war plans for Vietnam in 1971, won the 2018 Olof Palme human rights prize on Wednesday. Ellsberg, 87, was honoured for his “profound humanism and exceptional moral courage,” the jury said in a statement. He famously leaked thousands of documents nearly half a century ago revealing that successive US administrations had lied to the public about the Vietnam war. “He was well aware of risking a long time in prison and a spoiled career,” the jury said.