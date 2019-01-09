Haj scam: PHC issues arrest warrant for accused

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for managing director of a Haj tour operator company for non-compliance with the court order to appear in his appeal against conviction.

A division bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Mussarat Hilali issued the arrest warrant for Nusratullah

from the Punjab province, a managing director of a Haj tour operator company, who disappeared after the court suspended his conviction and released him on bail.

The bench issued the direction to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to arrest the accused person in the case.

During the hearing, senior prosecutor of the NAB, Azeem Dad Khan, submitted that the appellant (Nusratullah) is again remained absent in his appeal against the conviction.

He submitted that the accountability court had awarded him sentence in a reference filed by the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for depriving professors of their hard earned money.

The senior prosecutor informed the court that the convicted person then filed an appeal against conviction and fine in the Peshawar High Court. He contended that the PHC suspended his conviction and he was released on bail. The prosecutor informed that the appellant was not attending the court proceedings, due to which the case was adjourned every time.

The bench adjourned the case and issued the arrest warrant for the convicted person in Haj scam.