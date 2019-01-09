Afghan Taliban cancel peace talks with US officials in Qatar

PESHAWAR: The Afghan Taliban have cancelled peace talks with officials from the United States in Qatar this week, following disagreements over the agenda of the meeting, the group confirmed on Tuesday.

The two-day talks were scheduled to begin today (Wednesday) in capital, Doha. The Taliban had rejected the participation of Afghan government officials in the deliberations.

Taliban have rejected numerous requests from regional powers to allow Afghan officials to take part in the talks, insisting that the US is their main adversary in the 17-year war and that Kabul is a "puppet" regime.

While briefing the foreign minister about his role to help create harmony among various stakeholders, the Afghan special envoy noted that both Pakistan and Afghanistan had a unique relationship marked by commonalities and similarity of interests.

“This opportunity needs to be fully utilised by cementing various bilateral mechanisms of cooperation,” he said. Afghanistan wants to make the maximum use of the excellent framework provided by APAPPS in all areas of cooperation. It also wants to enhance bilateral trade and economic activities and more regular cultural and people-to-people contacts was the need of the hour.

“Both sides agreed for regular exchange of high-level visits for creating greater harmony and coordination on various areas of mutual interest. Truly reflective of the brotherly feelings between the two peoples, the close cultural and historical bonds must be harnessed to usher the Pak-Afghan partnership into the new era for mutual benefit of both countries,” said the Foreign Office.

Earlier, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Atif Mashal met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua. The Afghan embassy said they discussed matters of mutual interest, including refugees, trade and enhancing people-to-people relations, and preparation for arrival of the High Peace Council delegation.