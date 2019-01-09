close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
Mayor for joint efforts to control environmental pollution

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said joint efforts are required to eliminate environmental pollution from the city.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-P) at his office on Tuesday. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

The delegation informed the mayor that measures were being taken under the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to control environmental pollution, and for alternative energy, protection of mangroves, providing better environment to turtles and plantation of 50,000 trees in the coastal belt and other places.

