‘Horticulture exports can reach $2.5bln’

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) has submitted recommendations to the federal minister of national food security and research for boosting fruits and vegetables production and exports to $2.5 billion leading to creation of 1.5 million jobs.

PFVA Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed has said horticulture export could be enhanced to $2.5 billion in five years creating jobs for 1.5 million people.

The PFVA recently supervised Kinnow convention – 2019 to highlight the issues and potential of the horticulture sector with Federal Food Security and Research Minister Sahibzada Mohammad Sultan as the chief guest. An overwhelming majority of growers, exporters, and owners of pack houses participated in the event.

The minister said the federal government would play a significant role in development and exports promotion of this sector. Taking advantage of the road map developed by PFVA, supporting policies would be formulated to enhance production and export of fruits and vegetables.

PFVA patron-in-chief said effective implementation of National Horticulture Vision, a comprehensive policy on horticulture sector developed jointly by of PFVA and FPCCI, could enhance exports from $620 million to $2.5 billion within five years, and $6 billion within a span of a decade.