Tue Jan 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Volleyball: Punjab Green edge out White

Sports

LAHORE: The SBP coaches continued their strenuous training at SBP’s 7-Game Coaching Camps under way in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Gojra on Monday.

Besides laborious training, the coaches also organized practice matches among the probables of various camps under the directives of Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob and DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar.

Punjab Green trounced Punjab White in a nail-biting volleyball practice match by a narrow difference of 2-1 at Sialkot. Volleyball coaches Sabtain and Maqsood Khalid, on this occasion said the practice volleyball match was arranged to assess the fitness and form of young volleyball players. In weightlifting and powerlifting camps at Gujranwala, the qualified coaches taught the key techniques to lift the weight and other vital precautionary measures. The SBP coaches also arranged practice matches among camp probables at Lahore, Faisalabad and Gojra.

