Siraj urges govt to fulfil promises

LAHORE: JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq warned the PTI government if it did not take any step to build Pakistan an Islamic state on the pattern of the state of Madina, in line with its electoral promises, the masses would not tolerate it for long.

Whether the government desired it or not, people wanted the country to be in harmony with the noble objectives for which it was created at the cost of tens of thousands of lives, he said while addressing a press conference at Mansoora here on Monday, at the end of a three-day session of JI central Shoora.

Sirajul Haq said Pakistan was not merely a geographical entity, it was an ideology for which millions of people had laid down lives and left homes and businesses, and the government should make honest efforts to fulfill its election promises in this respect. He said JI had welcomed PTIs election promises in this regard and also advised it to honestly implement these.

However, he said, the half yearly performance of the government had not only been disappointing but on the other hand, there had been alleged attempts to convert this country into a secular state. The government’s rejection of the bill seeking a ban on the use of liquor proved this, he added.

He said PTI had used the slogan of accountability for political purposes. Had it been serious in this respect, the dust in regard to accountability would have been cleared by now and a mechanism would have been finalised for the recovery of the plundered wealth from the corrupt. He said JI Shoora at its meeting had approved the second phase of the JI’s Corruption Free drive.