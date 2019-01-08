KP CM pays surprise visit to children’s hospital

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid a surprise visit to Sifwat Ghayur Children’s Hospital on Monday. Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai and CM’s advisor Kamran Bangash also accompanied him. The chief minister expressed his anguish over the unhygienic condition in the hospital and directed the management to improve affairs within 10 days. He ordered a schedule of new expenditures should also be sent to him for new recruitments in the hospital.