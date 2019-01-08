close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 8, 2019

KP CM pays surprise visit to children’s hospital

National

January 8, 2019

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid a surprise visit to Sifwat Ghayur Children’s Hospital on Monday. Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai and CM’s advisor Kamran Bangash also accompanied him. The chief minister expressed his anguish over the unhygienic condition in the hospital and directed the management to improve affairs within 10 days. He ordered a schedule of new expenditures should also be sent to him for new recruitments in the hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan