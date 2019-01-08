National treasures

Khadukhel may be a backward and neglected area of Buner, but it is rich in history and culture and is a major centre of Gandhara civilisation. Sadly, only a few people know this fact. The relics found in the area make it a major centre of Gandhara civilisation. The most famous relic is the Rani Gut of the Nogram village surrounded by mountains, touching southern borders of Swabi. One can also see long caves and gigantic stones of old ages. Similarly, a variety of pots, pitchers, dry wells, and ancient buildings, reflecting Gandhara civilisation can also be seen in the area. These relics are being protected with the assistance of the US and Japanese governments. Another historical sight, Qablayee, is in the Chinglai village of Khadukhel.

Due to the negligence of the relevant authorities, the area is yet to be developed as a tourist spot. All these sights are Pakistan’s national treasure, but are yet to be developed as tourist attractions. The departments of archeology and culture must visit the area and conduct a survey of these sites in order to bring them on a par with other sights of Gandhara civilisation. This will certainly play a big role in social and economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shaukat Hayat Buneri

Buner