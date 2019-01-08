close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
January 8, 2019

‘Educate consumers on conservation’

ISLAMABAD: On strong consumer resentment and reservations against increased gas bills, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has asked the gas companies if they had informed consumers through print and electronic advertisements about conserving energy.

OGRA wrote a letter to the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to explain the cautionary steps taken to educate the general public about conserving energy to avoid excessive billing.

“In the best interest of the consumers, it is hereby advised to launch awareness campaign in compliance with the license conditions under intimation of the authority,” the letter advised. The authority said it has been observed that the general public was showing strong resentment/reservation regarding excessive billing or overbilling by the gas companies during the current winter. “It may be due to enhanced gas usage by the consumers due to severe cold resulting in the shift to the next higher slab in respect of the gas bill,” the letter said.

