Two dead in Hafizabad accident

HAFIZABAD: Two persons were killed in an accident near Tahli Goraya village on Sunday. Farooq Ahmad of Muzaffar village, his wife Sadia and sister-in-law Saba were on their way to Pindi Bhattian from Jalalpur on a motorbike when a truck hit them. As a result, Farooq Ahmad and Saba died while Sadia was injured.

FUNCTION: A function was organised in connection with the birth anniversary of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto here. PPP leaders, Muhammad Yasin, Syed Musaddaq Hussain, Muhammad Shafi and Rana Aftab, cut a cake and paid tributes to the former premier.

VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Three dacoity incidents were reported here on Sunday. Three dacoits looted cash and other valuables from Muhammad Riaz while Intizar Hussain of Thattah Noor Shah and his sister were riding on a motorbike when bandits snatched valuables from them. The dacoits also took away a motorbike from Irfan.

OBITUARY: The mother of Ch Zubair Ahmad, secretary general of Muttahida Mahaz Asataza, died at Kot Mian village on Sunday. Qul will be held at Kot Mian village at 10am today.