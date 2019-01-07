Trump says US, N Korea ‘negotiating’ on location for next Kim summit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Sunday negotiations are under way on the location of the next summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump, who held a historic summit with Kim in Singapore in June, said earlier in the week he had received a "great letter" from the North Korean leader but declined to reveal its contents. "We are negotiating a location," he told reporters before boarding a helicopter for the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, where he said he would be discussing a trade deal with China.
The letter from Kim came after he warned in a New Year´s speech that Pyongyang may change its approach to nuclear talks if Washington persists with sanctions. Trump insisted on Sunday, however, "With North Korea, we have a very good dialogue."
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Sunday negotiations are under way on the location of the next summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump, who held a historic summit with Kim in Singapore in June, said earlier in the week he had received a "great letter" from the North Korean leader but declined to reveal its contents. "We are negotiating a location," he told reporters before boarding a helicopter for the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, where he said he would be discussing a trade deal with China.
The letter from Kim came after he warned in a New Year´s speech that Pyongyang may change its approach to nuclear talks if Washington persists with sanctions. Trump insisted on Sunday, however, "With North Korea, we have a very good dialogue."