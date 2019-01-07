Trump says US, N Korea ‘negotiating’ on location for next Kim summit

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Sunday negotiations are under way on the location of the next summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump, who held a historic summit with Kim in Singapore in June, said earlier in the week he had received a "great letter" from the North Korean leader but declined to reveal its contents. "We are negotiating a location," he told reporters before boarding a helicopter for the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, where he said he would be discussing a trade deal with China.

The letter from Kim came after he warned in a New Year´s speech that Pyongyang may change its approach to nuclear talks if Washington persists with sanctions. Trump insisted on Sunday, however, "With North Korea, we have a very good dialogue."