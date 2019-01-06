Five-day anti-encroachment operation begins at QAU

Islamabad: A five-day anti-encroachment operation was launched in Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Saturday.

According to statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the teams were working in heavy rainfall over the weekend so minimum hindrance was made for students.

Shahdra Road and Kinai road near university were choked. The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad also expressed sorry for the inconvenience to the residents in the areas. The operation would continue for five days.