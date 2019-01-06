Motorway police reunite minor with ‘careless’ parents

LAHORE : The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Central Zone, reunited a minor with her family.

Motorway Police in Khanewal beat received a call from the owner of filling station that a 3-year old girl was wondering and weeping alone.

The NH&MP officers reached the spot and took the girl into their custody. Upon checking footage of CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump, it was revealed that the girl was boarding in a silver car and her parents left her behind in a hurry.

The girl was unable to tell the police about her home address, etc.

The NH&MP started a search for her parents. Meanwhile, they received helpline 130 call about the girl. Motorway Police officers traced her parents after hectic efforts. The girl namely Hadia Hamdani, daughter of Dr Nasir, a lecturer in the King Edward Medical University in Lahore, was handed over to her parents. Her parents thanked the NH&MP officers for reunion of their child. NH&MP Zonal Commander DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik appreciated the efforts of the police officers.