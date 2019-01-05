Terror bid foiled in Hangu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: A terror bid was foiled as the Hangu police defused an explosive device and a mortar shell on Friday, official sources said.
City Police Station House Officer Fazal Khan said the action was taken while acting on an on a tip-off.
He said the Bomb Disposal Unit staff rushed to the spot and defused an improvised explosive device which weighed one kilogram. A mortar shell was 82 mm was defused as well, added the cop.
The police registered a case against the unidentified miscreants and launched the investigation.
