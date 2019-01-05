Terror bid foiled in Hangu

HANGU: A terror bid was foiled as the Hangu police defused an explosive device and a mortar shell on Friday, official sources said.

City Police Station House Officer Fazal Khan said the action was taken while acting on an on a tip-off.

He said the Bomb Disposal Unit staff rushed to the spot and defused an improvised explosive device which weighed one kilogram. A mortar shell was 82 mm was defused as well, added the cop.

The police registered a case against the unidentified miscreants and launched the investigation.