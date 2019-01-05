Killer of wife, mother-in-law held

SIALKOT: Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife and her mother here. Airport police SHO Asghar Ali told that accused Zeeshan Haider had allegedly slaughtered his wife Sana Kalsoom and mother-in-law Qaisera Bano over a monetary dispute on Thursday. The SHO said that the police were conducting raids to arrest three other accused, Zeeshan’s father Munawar Ali, brother-in-law Mohsin and sister Farwah. Earlier, the police had found the bodies of the women near Marala-Ravi Link Canal on Thursday.

VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Three dacoity incidents were reported here on Friday. Two dacoits intercepted local journalist Amir Khan at Hajipura and snatched Rs 2,000 and a mobile phone. In another incident, Muhammad Shabbir Mir was deprived of Rs 55,000 by two bandits while four robbers took away gold ornaments from Umer Javed and his wife near Gali Kashmirian.

TWO POWER THIEVES HELD: Police on Friday arrested two power pilferers. On the report of the Gepco officials, the police arrested Asif from Kala Khambra village and Jamil from Basrah village.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man died in an accident here on Friday.Hasnat Shah was on his way when his motorbike struck against a roadside wall. As a result, he died instantly. —Correspondent