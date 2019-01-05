close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
January 5, 2019

Noor reaches under-15 semis in BJO

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman reached the semi-finals of under-15 category in British Junior Open in Birmingham on Friday.

Noor beat Mukunth GopalaKrishnana of the US 11-5, 11-7, 11-8 in their quarter-final.In the quarter-finals of under-13 category, Anas Ali Sayed was beaten by second seed Abdullah Eissa of England 6-11, 10-12, 10-12.

In the pre-quarter-finals of under-17 category, Haris Qasim defeated Thomas Rosini of the US 18-16, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8. In the pre-quarter-finals of under-19 category, Abbas Zeb was beaten by Nick Wall of England 5-11, 3-11, 11-3, 6-11.

