Noor reaches under-15 semis in BJO

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman reached the semi-finals of under-15 category in British Junior Open in Birmingham on Friday.
Noor beat Mukunth GopalaKrishnana of the US 11-5, 11-7, 11-8 in their quarter-final.In the quarter-finals of under-13 category, Anas Ali Sayed was beaten by second seed Abdullah Eissa of England 6-11, 10-12, 10-12.
In the pre-quarter-finals of under-17 category, Haris Qasim defeated Thomas Rosini of the US 18-16, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8. In the pre-quarter-finals of under-19 category, Abbas Zeb was beaten by Nick Wall of England 5-11, 3-11, 11-3, 6-11.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman reached the semi-finals of under-15 category in British Junior Open in Birmingham on Friday.
Noor beat Mukunth GopalaKrishnana of the US 11-5, 11-7, 11-8 in their quarter-final.In the quarter-finals of under-13 category, Anas Ali Sayed was beaten by second seed Abdullah Eissa of England 6-11, 10-12, 10-12.
In the pre-quarter-finals of under-17 category, Haris Qasim defeated Thomas Rosini of the US 18-16, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8. In the pre-quarter-finals of under-19 category, Abbas Zeb was beaten by Nick Wall of England 5-11, 3-11, 11-3, 6-11.