Syria rebel-militant clashes claim over 75 lives: monitor

BEIRUT: Clashes between militants and rebels raged Thursday inside Syria´s last major opposition bastion for a third day, a monitor said, as the death toll mounted to more than 70 fighters.

Fighting flared Tuesday between the militant-led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and a rival rebel alliance in the northern province of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The fighting then spread to parts of the neighbouring province of Idlib the next day, and then into Hama province on Thursday, the Britain-based monitor said.

"New fronts have opened up," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said, with HTS seizing more than a dozen areas in recent days.

On Wednesday, 17 HTS fighters and 16 combatants from the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front rebel alliance were killed. That brought the overall death toll to 75 fighters from both sides, as well as six civilians, according to the Observatory.